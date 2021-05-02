Cardi B Says She's 'Blushing' Over Chloe Bailey’s Cover of 'Be Careful' [Video]

Cardi B took to social media to praise Chloe Bailey for her beautiful cover of Cardi’s ‘Invasion of Privacy’ hit, “Be Careful.”

“This is soo beautiful got me smiling from ear to ear and blushing maa hard,” the Cardi tweeted. “You see this how I thought I sounded on the track.”

“Be Careful” was the third single the Cardi rapper released ahead of her 2018 debut studio album, which peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

via Complex:

Now that Chloe and her sister Halle have separate social media accounts, Chloe has been sharing a number of covers, including The Weeknd’s “Earned It” and Silk Sonic’s “Leave the Door Open.” In March, she also covered Yung Bleu’s “You’re Mines Still,” and when the singer caught wind of Chloe’s version of the song, he responded on Twitter, “OK let’s do a song now.”

Chloe and Halle never previously had individual social media pages but decided to do so since they’d be away from each other while Halle is filming the live-action film The Little Mermaid in London. “[The distance] led us to create our own Instagram pages so we would be able to do our Lives together still,” Halle told The Breakfast Club in March.

Watch Chloe’s stunning cover below.

