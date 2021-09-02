Cardi B Reveals Water Damage to Her Home From Hurricane Ida [Photos]

Cardi B revealed that her $5.5 million Atlanta home flooded after Hurricane Ida hit Georgia.

via: Revolt

Taking to her Instagram Story on Wednesday night (Sept. 1), the “WAP” rapper shared a video of water leaking into her home and pooling up in a hallway. As Cardi followed the trail of water damage, she found that her bathroom was partially flooded.

“Fuck, yo. This shit is so fucking wack,” she said in the clip, also writing, “Storm is no joke.”

In another Story posted early Thursday morning (Sept. 2), Cardi wrote, “This storm ain’t no hoe.”

The video was likely shared from Cardi and Offset’s mansion in Atlanta. The couple purchased the $5.8 million home in the Sandy Springs suburb back in December of 2019.

Georgia has remained under a “slight risk for severe weather” warning over the past few days after Hurricane Ida struck southern Louisiana as a Category 4 storm on Sunday (Aug. 29).

According to local Atlanta outlet Fox 5, areas of northern Georgia and metro Atlanta have been hit the hardest by the tropical depression, leaving behind remnants of damaging winds, heavy rainfall and threats of possible “spin-up tornadoes.” A flash flood watch went into effect in Atlanta on Tuesday morning (Aug. 31) lasting until 2 p.m. local time on Wednesday.

While Cardi owns a home in Atlanta, she hails from the Bronx. It’s likely that her New York-based family has also seen the remnants of Ida, as the state and New Jersey were hit hard on Wednesday and Thursday with record rainfall, flooding and tornadoes. According to NBC, 14 people have died due to the storm and both New York and New Jersey declared a state of emergency on Thursday. New York City also issued a rare flash flood emergency as water poured into homes, subways stations and across highways.

