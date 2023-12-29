Cardi B Ramping Up Efforts to Collect $4 Million From Tasha K as Kevin Hart Accuses Blogger of Attempted Extortion

Cardi sued Tasha K, whose real name is Latasha Kebe, for defamation in 2019, claiming the YouTuber had launched a “malicious campaign” against her and became “obsessed” with her.

via: Radar Online

Cardi B has continued her efforts to collect on the $4 million owed to her from Tasha K — as the blogger faces a new lawsuit brought by Kevin Hart over alleged extortion.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, last month, Cardi fired off a series of subpoenas to Tasha’s associates as part of the YouTuber’s bankruptcy.

The Bodak Yellow rapper demanded the associates’ communications with Tasha regarding her trusts, partnerships and LLCs.

Specifically, Cardi wants answers on a series of trusts set up by Tasha and her husband. In addition, the rapper asked for information on a Georgia property.

As we first reported, in September, Cardi demanded Tasha and her husband answer questions under oath about their finances during a deposition.

Cardi hopes to use the information to help her figure out collect.

In 2022, Cardi was awarded $4 million as part of a defamation lawsuit she brought against Tasha. In her suit, the rapper accused Tasha of spreading malicious lies about her on her YouTube channel.

Cardi said Tasha made false accusations about her having worked as an escort, that she had an STD and that she used previously hard drugs.

For over a year, Cardi has been attempting to collect on the money. After she started seizing money from Tasha, the blogger rushed to file for bankruptcy. She said she had less than $60k in assets and was unable to pay Cardi the judgment.

Due to the bankruptcy being filed, Cardi was forced to pause on her collection effort. However, the rapper filed a lawsuit as part of the Chapter 11 demanding the debt not be wiped clean in the case.

In October, the federal judge presiding over the bankruptcy ruled the debt cannot be discharged in the bankruptcy.

For her part, Tasha recently submitted two new monthly operating reports in the bankruptcy.

For October, the blogger said she made $56k and spent $38k, leaving her with a $17k profit.

However, she revealed her income for November was $34k but her expenses for the month totaled $39k. She said she was in the hole to the tune of $6k for the month.

On top of the bankruptcy battle, this week, Tasha was sued by Kevin Hart for alleged extortion. The comedian accused Tasha of conducting an interview with his ex-personal assistant Miesha Shakes.

Kevin claimed an associate of Tasha threatened to release the interview unless they were paid. “The individual stated that Kebe would publish the Interview unless Hart paid a ransom of $250,000,” the suit claimed.

Kevin contacted the police and had his legal team fire off a cease and desist to Tasha — that demanded the interview not be published.

“Kebe has an established history of posting defamatory and otherwise improper content regarding celebrities,” Kevin’s lawsuit read.