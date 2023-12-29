Tom Hanks and Son Chet Bundle Up in Rare Photo Post Together

Tom Hanks posed with his son Chet in a new photo.

The actor and musician, 33, took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a photo of himself sitting with his famous father, Tom Hanks, as they shot some serious glances at the camera.

“Gang,” he captioned the snap.

The pair appeared to be in a wood cabin-type structure and were appropriately dressed for the occasion.

Hanks, 67, kept warm in a dark green coat and black beanie, while Chet sported a white tee with a black jacket and a matching Los Angeles Dodgers cap.

The heartwarming photo is the only one Chet has with the “Cast Away” star on his curated Instagram feed.

He also has just one picture with his mom, Rita Wilson, whom he wished a happy Mother’s Day in May.

Chet made headlines in October for reportedly romancing “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum Kim Zolciak while they were filming MTV’s “The Surreal Life” earlier this year.

They “were acting flirty toward each other” as they filmed Season 8 and “really hit things off,” a production insider told Page Six.

Zolciak, 45, couldn’t help but smile when a photographer mentioned Chet’s name when they caught up with her at LAX that same month.

During the exchange, she called him “a nice guy” but also noted she “can’t imagine dating again” amid her on-and-off divorce from Kroy Biermann.

Over the summer, though, Chet was linked to cage fighter Melissa Maysing when they were spotted packing on the PDA during a beach day in Venice Beach, Calif.

Although the “White Boy Summer” rapper seems to have a fruitful love life, he wasn’t always seen as a catch.

In 2021, he was sued for $1 million by his ex-girlfriend Kiana Parker over alleged domestic violence abuse.