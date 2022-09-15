Cardi B Pleads Guilty in 2018 Bottle-Throwing Incident at Strip Club, Sentenced to 15 Days Community Service

Cardi B pleaded guilty Thursday to two misdemeanor charges for her role in a 2018 bottle-throwing incident at a Queens strip club.

via ABC:

As part of her plea, Cardi B will avoid jail. She agreed to 15 days of community service.

The rapper, whose real name is Belcalis Almánzar, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor counts of assault and reckless endangerment.

If she fails to complete the community service, she will have to serve 15 days in jail.

“Part of growing up and maturing is being accountable for your actions,” Cardi B said in a statement. “As a mother, it’s a practice that I am trying to instill in my children, but the example starts with me. I’ve made some bad decisions in my past that I am not afraid to face and own up to. These moments don’t define me and they are not reflective of who I am now. I’m looking forward to moving past this situation with my family and friends and getting back to the things I love the most — the music and my fans.”

The rapper appeared in court with two co-defendants, who also pleaded guilty to their roles. All three agreed to stay away from the two female victims.

