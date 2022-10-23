Cardi B Fires Back at Madonna After Being Mentioned in Star’s ‘Sex’ Book Reflection, The Two Later Make-Up [Photos]

This weekend, Madonna celebrated the 30th anniversary of her fifth studio album, Erotica. In 1992, she accompanied the album with a coffee table book called Sex, which contained images of various sex acts considered taboo at the time. On Saturday, Madge took to her Instagram stories to reiterate the album and book’s impact.

via: Billboard

The superstar rapper took to social media on Sunday (Oct. 23) to fire back at the Queen of Pop following an Instagram Post about how the iconic singer’s then-scandalous book — released in conjunction with her 1992 album, Erotica — helped pave the way for other female artists expressing their sexuality.

“30 years ago I published a book called S.E.X. In addition to photos of me naked there were photos of Men kissing Men, Woman kissing Woman and Me kissing everyone,” Madonna wrote on Saturday night, noting that she faced a great deal of criticism at the time. “Now Cardi B can sing about her WAP. Kim Kardashian can grace the cover of any magazine with her naked ass and Miley Cyrus can come in like a wrecking ball.”

She closed with, You’re welcome b—-es,” alongside a clown face emoji.

In a series of tweets the next morning, Cardi wrote that she felt disrespected by the post, especially Madonna’s use of the clown emoji.

“I literally payed this woman homage so many times cause I grew up listening to her …she can make her point without putting clown emojis and getting slick out the mouth,” the rapper wrote alongside a 2018 Billboard article in which she praises Madonna. “These icons really become disappointments once u make it in the industry that’s why I keep to myself.”

Some Twitter users wrote that Cardi failed to comprehend Madonna’s point, noting that Madge was saying she “paved the way for sexual songs to become mainstream” and that the singer wasn’t trying to insult the rapper.

“I know exactly what she said and I understand,” Cardi replied, “but it’s about THE TONE …Calling me b—-es and putting clown emojis ? The f—!”

In a similar reaction, the rapper wrote, “EXACTLY SAY WAT YOU WANT TO SAY BUT DONT INSULT ME THE F— …nobody gonna lil girl me (specially a white woman).”

In 2018, Cardi gushed after meeting her “idol” Madonna at an Oscars afterparty, where she posed for pictures alongside the singer and Kardashian.

“I met my real life IDOL Madonna. I can’t even believe I performed at her event and it was the most meaningful performance ever,” Cardi wrote on Instagram at the time. “I grew up with my mom listening to Madonna for hours. I performed ‘Material Girl’ freshman year in High school, listen to her on all my photo shoots to have super confidence and always mentioned her in my interviews. The best part about it is she was everything i thought she would be a Liberal Kick ass feminist bitch. I’m soo happy.”

Madonna talks about the criticism she faced for her famous ‘SEX’ book 30 years ago: “Now Cardi B can sing about her WAP. Kim Kardashian can grace the cover of any magazine with her naked ass and Miley Cyrus can come in like a wrecking ball” pic.twitter.com/6bYAgMUT0o — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 22, 2022

Cardi B calls Madonna a “disappointment” after the star mentioned her in a recent Instagram story discussing the impact of her ‘Sex’ book: “I literally payed this woman homage so many times… she can make her point without putting clown emojis and getting slick out the mouth,” pic.twitter.com/k0mOIo7dSJ — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 23, 2022

It seem that the two ladies had a conversation and things are now good.

I talked to Madonna …It was beautiful ?….Have a great day and drive safely yallll? — Cardi B (@iamcardib) October 23, 2022

I love you @iamcardib !! ??

Always have and always will. — Madonna (@Madonna) October 23, 2022