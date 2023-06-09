Cardi B Expresses Concern Over Poor New York Air Quality

Cardi B and other New York-based artists have been taking to social media to talk about the insanely hazardous wildfire smoke that took over the city yesterday.

via: AceShowbiz

Seeing firsthand the damaging effect of wildfires in Canada to the Big Apple’s air quality, the “I Like It” raptress turned to social media to share her thoughts.

On Thursday, June 8, the 30-year-old spitter tweeted, “I kid you not the sky is literally yellow today…” She went on to add in the same tweet, “It’s giving smoking on opps.”

Cardi was not the only one left concerned by the pollution. Her tweet led her followers to speak up as well. One tweeted back, “Them Canadian fires bouta start a whole new pandemic.” Another chimed in, “The air quality hasn’t been this bad in YEARS.” A third noted, “NYC is the most poluted city on planet Earth today.”

Other New York-based celebrities have also used social media to share similar concerns. Fellow rapper 50 Cent put out a photo seemingly taken from an apocalyptic movie scene on his Instagram account.

In the post Fiddy shared on June 8, a man could be seen walking while the sky turned bright orange around him. Along with it, the “Power” star wrote, “I’m headed to the store, if anybody need anything just call me. LOL this s**t is crazy right now NY! #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi.”

Another rapper, Jim Jones, also shared an Instagram video documenting his reaction to the bad air condition. In the June 8 clip, he said, “Enough is f**king enough. We really need to know who the f**k is in charge out here. What is going on? It’s June, I still could wear a Pelle tonight.”

“Now the s**t is yellow outside and my n***as in the Heights uptown might think Jesus is smoking hookah cause it’s so foggy. Who gon tell me where summer at? Right now, this s**t is not making sense. We definitely at the end of the Bible. Somebody tell God this is not the club; stop smoking hookah up there,” he added.