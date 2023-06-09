Adult Film Star Asks Zion Williamson for Help After Receiving Threats for Detailing Alleged Relationship [Photos]

Porn star Moriah Mills has said culpability lies with Zion Williamson if she is endangered after alleging she has been threatened by a relative of his girlfriend, Ahkeema.

via: Complex

Moriah Mills says she’s being received threats after she spilled the details about her alleged relationship with Zion Williamson.

“I’m being harassed now @Zionwilliamson,” she wrote alongside a screenshot of an Instagram Story post that directly addresses her. “I don’t like didn’t threaten anyone if anything happens to me in Atlanta before December. This is getting out of hand. You need to call your people’s Zion thanks I’m done.”

The threat allegedly came from a family member of the woman who is currently carrying Williamson’s child.

A person with the IG handle @nikkijzo wrote, “@thisismoriahmills what you won’t do is threaten my pregnant cousin! I’m in Atlanta right now you wanna fade cus someone ain’t choose you! What you wanna do?”

In a follow-up post, Mills added, “If anything happens to me @Zionwilliamson it’s on you because you have this girls family threatening me.”

Earlier this week, Mills shared apparent screenshots showing various conversations between her and Williamson. “Looks like you been had a girlfriend and sleeping with other women behind my back,” she wrote on Twitter. “Better pray I’m not pregnant too because I’m definitely late @Zionwilliamson.” She went on to allege that Williamson’s baby mother was “toxic” and contributed to his weight gain.

Williamson announced he and his girlfriend Ahkeema are expecting a baby girl earlier this week. “My baby, you’re going to see this at some point,” he said in a video from the gender reveal party. “I don’t know what the future holds, but mommy and daddy love you.”