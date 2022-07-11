Car Rental Company Drops Lawsuit Against Offset Over Bentley That Was Allegedly Never Returned

A car company that was suing Offset over a Bentley he allegedly never returned has dropped the lawsuit.

via Complex:

According to court documents obtained by the outlet, Platinum Transportation Group has requested that the court dismiss the breach of contract complaint “without prejudice,” meaning the company can re-file in court at a later date.

“The case was not settled. We are simply changing venue and will be refiling in the federal northern district court of Georgia,” Platinum’s lawyer, Bryan M. Thomas, said in a statement.

Back in May 2020, the Migos rapper reportedly rented a 2020 Bentley Bentayga for under $600 a day and agreed to hold onto the car until late July after an extension. He then allegedly failed to submit his rental payments after the final rental date of July 25, and told the company weeks before on July 4 that the vehicle was no longer in his care and he didn’t know where it was.

Platinum Transportation Group subsequently sued Offset over the unrecovered vehicle, requesting that he reimburse them for the full price of $950,027.35, while arguing that the absence of the Bentley Bentayga had resulted in more than $100,000 in missed revenue.

In a subsequent sworn declaration, which was obtained by Rolling Stone, Offset alleged he didn’t steal the car, and that it was Oriel Williams, a mother of one of his children, who leased the vehicle. The rapper also claimed a representative for Platinum Transportation Group informed him they would report the car stolen.

“I did not steal the car, and I reported the car missing to PML as soon as I was advised by Williams that the car could not be located,” Offset said. “In or about July 2020, I was informed by PML that the car was reported stolen to the Los Angeles Police Department and that they were investigating the theft of the car.”

Offset added, “I was never in possession of the car and — to my knowledge — was not listed as an ‘additional driver’ on the rental agreement. I had rented cars from PML in the past, however, and they had both my Georgia driver’s license and credit card on file.”

It sounds like Offset’s baby mama has some explaining to do…