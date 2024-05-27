Cannes Security Guard Who Clashed with Kelly Rowland Strikes Again as She 'Disrespects' Korean Actress | lovebscott.com

Kelly Rowland is racking up allies in the South of France — a South Korean actress is now the third woman to get into it with the same Cannes Film Festival security guard Kelly chewed out.

The K-pop star-turned-actress Yoona, 33, was preparing to pose for pictures on the iconic red stairs when she was stopped by the security guard.

It came just days after the same guard was scolded by Rowland on the red carpet, which the Destiny’s Child implied was due to racism while the staffer’s colleagues insisted she was ‘only doing her job.’

Now, fans have found yet another video showing YoonA receiving the same treatment.

Although the actress didn’t express her anger outwardly, her facial expression looked visibly annoyed and uncomfortable as she was rushed off the stairs by the female staffer.

Elsewhere, a Ukranian model was kicked out by the same guard, but was seen fighting with the worker to get back on the stairs.

Fans have been sharing the clips from Cannes Film Festival to social media and called out the workers behaviour, branding it ‘disrespectful’.

Massiel Taveras also clashed with the female security guard who confronted Kelly days before.

The Dominican actress was on the red carpet on Saturday afternoon preparing to unfurl a huge gown with a depiction of Jesus on it, but appeared surprised to be stopped by the security guard.

Footage of the spat showed Taveras defy instructions and throw the train of her dress down the stairs, before the situation escalated to the actress shoving the female security guard as she walked into the event.

In the video of Taveras’ confrontation, the actress seemed to plan to unravel her huge train down the steps, but was quickly stopped by the female security guard sticking out her arm.

As other staffers helped lay out the dress while Taveras waved to fans, she grew angry as the security guard kept her arm out in front of her posing.

The two exchanged a few words on the red carpet as staff pulled the train up the stairs, before Taveras took the end of the dress from another guard and threw it to the floor in frustration.

The female security guard kept her arm close to Taveras as she escorted her up the stairs, although it is unclear what the reason was for the guard to tail her so closely.

via: Daily Mail