Candace Owens Defends Kanye West Against Kim Kardashian: ‘Kim is Wrong’ [Photos]

Lately, news stories about Kanye West have been mostly about his new relationship with either actress Julia Fox or about his upcoming album Donda 2.

Candace Owens is backing up Kanye West in his attempt to restrict his children’s access to social media, a move ex, Kim Kardashian, deems unnecessary.

“Kim is wrong on this one,” the conservative commentator, 32, tweeted following Kim and Kanye’s public back-and-forth over daughter, North West, having access to TikTok.

Kim is wrong on this one. The psychological effects of social media on young girls is real and documented. It’s actually Kanye that is trying to protect his daughter in this regard and Kim is spinning this as “obsession” and “control”.

“The psychological effects of social media on young girls is real and documented,” she continued. “It’s actually Kanye that is trying to protect his daughter in this regard and Kim is spinning this as ‘obsession’ and ‘control’. There are other creative outlets for kids.”

After her estranged husband told his followers that his 8-year-old daughter was going on TikTok against his will, Kardashian penned a scathing response accusing the “Donda” artist of being “obsessed” with trying to “control and manipulate” their ongoing divorce.

“Kanye’s constant need for attacking me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create,” Kardashian, 41, said in the statement on Friday. “As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision — because it brings her happiness.”

In Owens’ opinion, however, “There is no 8 year old in the world that needs social media. Go color.”

West replied to Kardashian’s statement with accusations of kidnapping daughter, Chicago, and calling out KKW Beauty chief marketing officer Tracy Romulus for “manipulating Kim to be this way.”

Kardashian insists, however, that West’s behavior is the true issue.

“Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all,” she said in the statement.

West has since thanked Owens for her public support, sharing via Instagram, “THANK YOU CANDACE FOR BEING THE ONLY NOTEWORTHY PERSON TO SPEAK ON THIS ISSUE THERE’S A LOT OF CELEBRITIES SCARED TO SAY SOMETHING IN PUBLIC BUT THEY’LL TEXT ME IN PRIVATE AND SAY THEIR ON MY SIDE.

“I WILL NO LONGER PUT MY HAND THROUGH A BLENDER TO HUG MY CHILDREN,” he went on, “MY MOTHER TOOK ME TO CHICAGO WHEN I WAS 3 AND TOLD MY DAD IF HE CAME TO CHICAGO HE WOULD NEVER SEE ME AGAIN SO I BOUGHT THE HOUSE NEXT DOOR I DREAM OF A WORLD WHERE DAD’S CAN STILL BE HEROES.”

Kanye and Owens have a history together. Back in 2018, he fell sway to her far right beliefs, only to turn on her in spectacular fashion. Every now and then they’ve patched things up, including when he was briefly booted from Twitter.