Caitlyn Jenner Vows To Finish Southern Border Wall In San Diego If She's Elected As Governor [Photo + Video]

Caitlyn Jenner is back on the campaign trail. While making a stop at the U.S.-Mexico border in San Diego, the Republican candidate for California governor vowed that she will finish the southern border wall if she gets elected.

via: The Hill

“We don’t have a state, we do not have a country unless we have a secure border,” Jenner said. “Bottom line. That’s it.”

Jenner pledged to “fill in the gaps” at the border wall by providing more resources with state funds, while simultaneously slamming current Gov. Gavin Newsom’s (D) approach to mitigate the recent influx in border crossings.

“I commend everyone at border control and I would like them to know me as governor,” Jenner said. “I would support them one hundred percent. I’d come down here all the time to support them and to see what’s going on on this border. There’s a lot a governor can do, but we have to have a governor who’s willing to do this.”

She also noted that the issues at the border were a major factor in determining her run for governor, according to KUSI News.

“I was laying in bed and I was watching what was happening at the border — people dying, drowning and kids in cages,” Jenner said. “It was bad policies and bad outcomes.”

The Olympic gold medalist announced her bid in April. She is running as a Republican.

Earlier this month, the California Republican Party decided against endorsing a candidate in the state’s upcoming recall election, as 24 GOP candidates, including Jenner, seek to challenge Newsom.

