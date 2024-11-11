Caitlyn Jenner Desperately Hopes Kim Kardashian Will Help Her Get Back To The Kardashian-Jenner Clan

BY: Walker Published 7 hours ago

Based on the latest Kardashian and Jenner updates, Caitlyn Jenner is desperate for Kim Kardashian’s help.

If a new report is to be believed, the former spouse of Kris Jenner is hoping her step-daughter Kim Kardashian would help her with the plan.

Caitlyn is hopeful that Kim would be willing to be a mediator between her and her ex-wife after the SKIMS founder surprisingly shared a birthday shout-out for her. “The fact that Kim went out of her way to put up a special post for her birthday felt very significant, and Caitlyn is really hoping it means she can count on her to help get her back into the family fold,” a source tells InTouch.

“Caitlyn always talks about how Kimberly, as she calls her, was one of the only family members to really stand by her through her transition,” the source explains. “They were much closer than a lot of people realized and that’s something that Caitlyn says she’ll be forever grateful for.”

While Kim showed love for Caitlyn, the Olympian allegedly “is still feeling like an outsider with most of the family.” The informant adds, “She still has [Kendall Jenner] and [Kylie Jenner], they do stay in touch and visit her here and there, but as far as being welcomed to special family events she is still on the outside and she’s desperate to change that.”

Last month, Kim raised people’s eyebrows when she took Instagram to celebrate Caitlyn’s birthday. “Happy 75th Birthday. I love you,” the mom of four wrote alongside a picture of her with Caitlyn. In response to the loving shout-out, Caitlyn wrote, “Love you so much. Thank you for everything.”

While the interaction was sweet, Internet users apparently felt that Kim wasn’t being sincere with her post and only did it out of obligation. “It looks so forced. Kimmy baby we know u didn’t wanna make this post,” one fan commented.

“The caption looks exhausted,” someone else claimed. Echoing the sentiment, another noted, “Not the ‘here’s your damn post’ post.” One questioned, “lol you can tell you only did it cause you had to. what happened to the essay you write all your fam.”

