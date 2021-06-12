Caitlyn Jenner Calls Out Jimmy Kimmel After Host Compares Her to ‘Trump in a Wig’ [Photos + Video]

California Republican gubernatorial candidate Caitlyn Jenner hit back at late-night host Jimmy Kimmel after he called her “Trump in a wig.”

via: Page Six

Referring to her as “Caitlyn Jenner Car-crashian,” the “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” host, 53, declared that the interview was “nonsense” before comparing her to fellow republican, former President Trump.

While sharing several side-by-side images of Jenner and Trump, Kimmel asked, “Are we sure that isn’t Donald Trump in a Caitlyn Jenner wig? Because, I mean, look at this, the resemblance is uncanny. They’ve got all the same kind of moves.”

He added that he believes the 71-year-old former olympian is only running “to get attention,” joking that she, “has a better chance of being the next Batman than she does governor of California. She knows little to nothing about anything, really.”

Refusing to quietly accept the insults, Jenner took to Twitter to call out the host for what she felt were transphobic remarks.

“Last night @jimmykimmel called me Donald Trump with a wig,” she tweeted Friday. “He obviously believes that trans women are simply men with wigs on. Where is the outrage from the left or LGBT community? Being WOKE must be optional if you are a Democrat.”

Last night @jimmykimmel called me Donald Trump with a wig. He obviously believes that trans women are simply men with wigs on. Where is the outrage from the left or LGBT community? Being WOKE must be optional if you are a Democrat. pic.twitter.com/1PITkYE01w — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) June 11, 2021

Jenner also called out the left for allowing Kimmel’s past behavior to fly under the radar, reminding the masses of when he donned blackface on 1990s sketch comedy show, “The Man Show” (he’s since apologized).

She went on to tweet a screenshot of Kimmel encouraging women to “guess what’s in my pants” and an article calling him out for a 2013 remark made during a “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” bit, where a child joked about killing Chinese people (for which ABC apologized).

“Sad that @jimmykimmel has contributed to #AAPIHate. Is there any group he won’t attack? Jimmy, it’s time to #StopAsianHate,” she tweeted.

Sad that @jimmykimmel has contributed to #AAPIHate. Is there any group he won’t attack? Jimmy, it’s time to #StopAsianHate pic.twitter.com/4LzMuMPzHY — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) June 11, 2021

Kimmel wasn’t the only one to take issue with Jenner’s campaign, however, as many have questioned the celebrity’s motives.

“You supported MAGA, Republicans have done nothing but disrespect LGBTQ rights,” tweeted one critic after Jenner announced her bid and filed paperwork for her state run. “Why would anyone follow you after you supported that? C’mon, you can’t be that disconnected from reality?”

Jenner, who is transgender, is a Republican who voted for Donald Trump in 2016 but not in 2020 in protest over his stance on transgender issues.

It was the Caitlyn Car-crashian for me.