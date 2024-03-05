CAA Signs Tareasa “Reesa Teesa” Johnson, Creator Of ‘Who TF Did I Marry?’ TikTok Series | lovebscott.com

Getting to the bag.

via: Deadline

Tareasa “Reesa Teesa” Johnson has signed with CAA for representation.

Johnson is a relatively new video blogger and writer, whose recent, 50-part Who TF Did I Marry? TikTok series garnered more than 400 million impressions in less than three weeks. The divorcée kicked it off by stitching a video asking, “What’s a f*cked up thing that your ex did to you?”

Johnson eventually created a series of shorts that clocked in at more than eight hours.

“It was actually hard to do the entire series,” she recently told The Cut, which reported that part one of her series has 39 million views. “You’re putting yourself out there in a very vulnerable way.”

Johnson’s addictive tales about her ex led to appearances on GMA and The Tamron Hall Show. She told The Cut that she has already received multiple DMs from strangers who want to dish about their bad relationships.

“There are a lot of people who are really not sure who the heck they are with,” Johnson told the outlet. “And they are afraid to look deeper.”

A graduate of Kennesaw State University with a bachelor’s in criminal justice, Johnson currently works in law enforcement and is based in Atlanta.

“I am excited to join the CAA family in what has become an extraordinary and life-changing opportunity. I hope to bring this story and personal experiences to an even bigger platform with the hope of helping those in similar circumstances know they are not alone,” says Johnson.

She continues to be represented by CLAY Agency.