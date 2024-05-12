Say What Now? Mom Turns in Man Who Allegedly Use Belt to Lasso Sexual Assault Victim | lovebscott.com

The suspect in a terrifying choking and sexual assault — captured on camera — is in police custody, thanks to the man’s mother.

Police previously identified Kashaan Parks, 39, as the suspected attacker, and confirmed that he was detained. He faces a slew of charges, including rape, assault, sex abuse and strangulation. He has two prior arrests, police tell FOX 5 NY.

“He will now face justice,” NYPD Deputy Commissioner of Operations Kaz Daughtry tweeted.

In a horrific video shared to multiple news outlets, the 45-year-old victim is attacked from behind on the sidewalk at East 152nd Street and Third Avenue in the Bronx’s Melrose neighborhood.

The attacker, who obscured his face with a white towel, takes out a belt and wraps it around the woman’s neck.

The man is seen pulling the woman to the ground, holding her until she loses consciousness, before dragging her between two cars, where he raped her, police said.

According to the latest NYPD statistics, there has been a 5.1% increase in rapes this year. As of May 5, a total of 511 rapes had been reported in the city,

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or, for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

via: FOX 5 NY

#BREAKING BRONX RAPIST ARRESTED – Kashaan Parks, 39, has been charged for the rape of an elderly woman and escorted out the 41 precinct by NYPD detectives to a waiting jail transport vehicle. The brutal attack seen in a now viral video shows a man, who police believe is Parks,… pic.twitter.com/zPPs57kSaO — FreedomNews.Tv FNTV (@FreedomNTV) May 11, 2024