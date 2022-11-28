Buffalo Shooting Gunman Pleads Guilty to Murder and Hate Crime Charges

On May 14, Payton Gendron opened fire in a Tops supermarket in Buffalo, NY, killing 10 people and injuring three more. Gendron, a 19-year-old white man, was taken into custody later that same day and charged with first-degree murder.

Thirteen people, including 11 Black people and two white people, were shot in the massacre, which the suspect had streamed on the social media platform Twitch.

CNN reported that Payton Gendron pleaded guilty to 25 state counts of domestic terrorism motivated by hate, first-degree murder and attempted murder as a hate crime and weapons possession.

The domestic terrorism motivated by hate charge carries an automatic life sentence upon conviction.