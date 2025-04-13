Bronx Woman Who Punched Pro-Life Activist During Street Interview Arrested

BY: Walker Published 4 hours ago

The Bronx woman who was recorded punching an anti-abortion activist in the face last weekend has been arrested.

Brianna J. Rivers, 30, was arrested Thursday on one count of second-degree assault for her callous beating of activist Savannah Craven Antao during a street interview on the topic of abortion last week, according to the NYPD.

“Just got word from detectives Brianna J Rivers was arrested! God is good!,” Craven Antao wrote in an Instagram post, adding in the caption,”#BlueLivesMatter #JusticeIsServed #ThankYouGod.”

Advertisement

The ham-fisted alleged assailant was taken into custody Thursday morning for the boorish assault that took place during a filmed interview in Harlem last Thursday.

Craven Antao, 23, asked Rivers several pointed questions on the topic of abortion and Planned Parenthood, leading to a verbal dispute that turned violent.

“You don’t understand the magnitude of having a child,” the woman officially identified as Rivers stated a few minutes into the conversation, video shows.

Advertisement

“I’m not the one who admitted they would be OK with killing babies in foster care and killing children that have been abused,” Craven Antao shot back, referencing claims made by Rivers earlier in the interview.

“That’s not the point. What I’m saying is….,” Rivers began.

She then dropped all pretenses and threw down, unleashing a combo of punches directly into Craven Antao’s face.

Advertisement

The assailant then departed, yelling, “S–k my d–k” at Craven Antao’s husband, who was filming the “man on the street”-style interview.

Craven Antao suffered two cuts that left blood streaming down her face and chest — injuries that reportedly required several stitches.

Rivers subsequently claimed on social media that she was provoked into violence against the activist from pro-life advocacy group Live Action.

“To Savannah, I sincerely apologize, but cannot sit around and allow you to continue pushing this one sided narrative. I understand hands being put on someone is never the answer, but throwing rocks and hiding hands is worse,” Rivers wrote on Facebook.

Advertisement

“She knows the truth and she needs to release the footage in its entirety. Savannah is a professional antagonist not a ‘reporter’ and the truth will be told,” she concluded.

The entire interview, including the flying fists, was fully documented in the video shared by Craven Antao.

Rivers started a GoFundMe page where she begged for money to hire a defense attorney. That page had raised $8,695 at the time of publication.

Advertisement

Court records show that Rivers was set to be arraigned Thursday afternoon.

Neither Craven Antao nor Rivers responded to The Post’s request for comment.

via: NY Post