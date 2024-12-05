Home > NEWS

‘You Broke B**ch!!!’: Tense Confrontation Erupts on Delta Airlines Jet Bridge At ATL Airport [Video]

BY: Walker

Published 19 mins ago

Delta Airlines faces scrutiny after a viral video shows a fiery confrontation between a passenger and an airport worker in Atlanta.

TMZ obtained footage from Monday’s explosive incident in Atlanta, showing an air traveler with crutches and his foot in a cast arguing with a woman from the airport’s wheelchair service … repeatedly calling her a “bitch.”

Folks who were there say the guy was upset with how long it was taking to get a wheelchair … and he started yelling.

The video picks up with the traveler in an epic shouting match with the woman from the wheelchair service … and she has to be physically separated from him and escorted out to the terminal.

We’re told this all happened after a Delta flight from Albany, NY to Atlanta … and cops spoke to the man once he got to the concourse but did not arrest him.

Honchos at Delta Airlines tell TMZ … “At minimum, Delta has no tolerance for unruly behavior.”

via: TMZ

