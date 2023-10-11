Britney Spears Wants to Cover Beyoncé’s ‘Daddy Lessons’ With Jay-Z

Britney Spears ignited conversations about a potential collaboration with JAY-Z this week.

via: Billboard

In the caption of an Instagram post on Monday (Oct. 9), Spears proposed a cover of Beyoncé’s “Daddy Lessons” featuring a new rap verse from Jay-Z.

“So many people have done remixes to my songs without my knowledge … so I guess it’s safe to say I will be redoing this song eventually !!!” she wrote. “Just need to meet Jay-Z and add a rap to it … what’s up ???” In the accompanying video soundtracked by “Daddy Lessons,” Spears twirled and gyrated her hips in her signature low-rise panties paired with a distressed black top and matching heeled boots.

Britney Spears says she would like to remix Beyoncé's “Daddy Lessons” with Jay-Z pic.twitter.com/5vGjeb9fsE — Pop Tingz (@ThePopTingz) October 9, 2023

“Daddy Lessons” is a country track from Beyoncé’s blockbuster Lemonade album. Upon the album’s release back in April 2016, the song debuted and peaked at No. 41 on the Billboard Hot 100. A remix featuring The Chicks was released later that year, and the Texas natives performed the track at the 50th annual Country Music Association Awards.

This isn’t the first time Spears has taken to Instagram to show love to one of her fellow pop icons. Last month, she posted a video executing knife choreography inspired by Shakira’s Video Vanguard performance at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards. After more people expressed alarm over the knives, Spears edited the video’s caption to read: “I started playing in the kitchen with knives today !!! Don’t worry they are NOT real knives !!! Halloween is soon !!!”

The video quickly went viral, leading to concerns over Spears’ well-being and a wellness check enacted by the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office. Ultimately, after confirming with “two independent people that closely know [Spears]” that she was of sound mind, Captain Dean Worthy said, “We did our due diligence to check her well-being and we did not believe that she was in any harm whatsoever.”