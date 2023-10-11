Here Are the Winners of the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards

The 2023 BET Hip-Hop Awards aired Tuesday night (Oct. 10), bringing classic moments and performances from Offset, Sexyy Red, DaBaby and more.
Below, see how this year’s categories shook out, with the winners in bold.
Hip-Hop Artist of the Year
Drake
Kendrick Lamar
J. Cole
21 Savage
Lil Uzi Vert
Cardi B
Burna Boy
GloRilla
Song of the Year
Lil Durk feat. J. Cole, “All My Life”
DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z , John Legend & Fridayy, “God Did”
Lil Uzi Vert, “Just Wanna Rock”
Coi Leray, “Players”
Latto feat. Cardi B, “Put It On Da Floor Again”
Drake & 21 Savage, “Rich Flex”
Burna Boy feat. 21 Savage, “Sittin’ On Top Of The World”
GloRilla & Cardi B, “Tomorrow 2″
Hip-Hop Album of the Year
GloRilla, Anyways, Life’s Great…
Coi Leray, Coi
DJ Khaled, God Did
Drake & 21 Savage, Her Loss
Metro Boomin, Heroes & Villains
Jack Harlow, Jackman
Lil Uzi Vert, Pink Tape
Megan Thee Stallion, Traumazine
Best Hip-Hop Video
Lil Uzi Vert, “Just Wanna Rock”
Coi Leray, “Players” (DJ Smallz 732 – Jersey Club Remix)
Latto feat. Cardi B, “Put It On Da Floor Again”
DaBaby, “Shake Sumn”
Burna Boy feat. 21 Savage, “Sittin’ On Top Of The World”
Drake & 21 Savage, “Spin Bout U”
GloRilla & Cardi B, “Tomorrow 2″
Best Collaboration
“All My Life,” Lil Durk feat. J. Cole
DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy, “God Did”
Coi Leray feat. Busta Rhymes, “Players” (DJ Saige Remix)
Ice Spice & Nicki Minaj, “Princess Diana” ‘
Latto feat. Cardi B, “Put It On Da Floor Again”
Burna Boy feat. 21 Savage, “Sittin’ On Top Of The World”
GloRilla & Cardi B, “Tomorrow 2″
Impact Track
Nas, “30,” Nas
Lil Durk feat. J. Cole, “All My Life”
Megan Thee Stallion, “Anxiety”
Symba, “Can’t Win for Nothing”
NLE Choppa, “Champions”
DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy, “God Did”
Killer Mike & André 3000 feat. Future & Eryn Allen Kane, “Scientists & Engineers”
Robert Glasper feat. Mac Miller, “Therapy Pt. 2”
Best Duo or Group
City Girls
DJ Drama & Jeezy
Drake & 21 Savage
Earthgang
Larry June & The Alchemist
Quavo & Takeoff
Rae Sremmurd
Best Live Performer
Burna Boy
Busta Rhymes
Cardi B
Coi Leray
Dababy
Drake
Kendrick Lamar
Megan Thee Stallion
Best Breakthrough Hip-Hop Artist
Armani White
Central Cee
Doechii
Finesse2tymes
Ice Spice
Kaliii
Lola Brooke
Sexyy Redd
Lyricist of the Year
21 Savage
André 3000
Burna Boy
Cardi B
Conway the Machine
Drake
J. Cole
Kendrick Lamar
Producer of the Year
ATL Jacob
DJ Khaled
Dr. Dre
Hit-Boy
Hitmaka
Kaytranada
London on Da Track
Metro Boomin
The Alchemist
Video Director of the Year
Anderson .Paak
Cole Bennett
Colin Tilley
DaBaby & Reel Goats
Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar
Dave Meyers
Travis Scott
DJ of the Year
Chase B
D-Nice
DJ Cassidy
DJ Clark Kent
DJ Drama
DJ Jazzy Jeff
DJ Khaled
Kaytranada
Metro Boomin
Best Hip-Hop Platform
AllHipHop
Caresha Please
Drink Champs
HipHopDX
Million Dollaz Worth of Game
Rap Caviar
The Breakfast Club
The Joe Budden Podcast
XXL
Hustler of the Year
21 Savage
50 Cent
Burna Boy
Cardi B
Caresha
DJ Khaled
Drake
Jay-Z
Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse
21 Savage, “Creepin’” by Metro Boomin, also feat. The Weeknd
21 Savage, “Peaches & Eggplants” by Young Nudy
André 3000, “Scientists & Engineers” by Killer Mike, also feat. Future and Eryn Allen Kane
Cardi B, “Tomorrow 2” by GloRilla
Cardi B, “Put It On Da Floor Again” by Latto
Drake, “Oh U Went” by Young Thug
J. Cole, “All My Life” by Lil Durk
Jay-Z, “God Did” by DJ Khaled, also feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, John Legend, Fridayy
Best International Flow
Aka (South Africa)
Black Sherif (Ghana)
Central Cee (UK)
Gazo (France)
J Hus (UK)
K.O (South Africa)
Major Rd (Brazil)
Ninho (France)
Sampa The Great (Zambia)
Tasha & Tracie (Brazil)