Britney Spears' Sons 'Are Relocating to Hawaii with Her Ex Kevin Federline Without Saying Goodbye to Her'

Britney Spears won’t see her two boys before they move to Hawaii with her ex-husband Kevin Federline.

via: Daily Mail

Sources told TMZ that the singer’s sons are moving out of California on Tuesday, and have no plans to see their mother beforehand.

Federline, 45, has sole custody of Sean Preston, 17, and Jayden, 16, and is relocating from LA with his children and wife Victoria Prince. The family are reportedly renting a property while they search for a more permenant home.

It’s thought that Kevin encouraged his sons to see their mother before they leave, but isn’t forcing them.

Sources also claimed Kevin is relieved Britney hasn’t fought against the move in court, feeling she’s done the right thing by allowing her boys to relocate. MailOnline has contacted representatives for Britney Spears and Kevin Federline for comment.

Kevin’s plans to move his sons to Hawaii first came to light in May, and a source told DailyMail.com at the time that Britney has always supported the move.

The source said that Britney has ‘always been a loving and supportive mother’ and has never opposed the plan for her sons to relocate – despite Federline threatening court action over an alleged failure to respond from Spears to the relocation request.

The source said: ‘Britney loves her children, has always supported them, and wants them to be happy.

‘Putting aside that she is an icon, loved and respected by millions throughout the world, she has been a loving and supportive mother, faithfully supporting her children.’

The source also slammed Federline for creating a ‘false dispute’ when Spears has never interfered with his plan to move their children to Hawaii.

This comes after Federline gave ex Spears a deadline to approve his plan to move their sons to Hawaii – or threatened to go to court to get a judge to sanction the move.

Federline’s lawyer, Mark Vincent Kaplan, told TMZ he had asked Spears’ lawyer, Mathew Rosengart ‘several times’ to send a letter or email stating the popstar is ‘okay with the move’ but he has not received anything.

It was also claimed at the time that Britney hadn’t seen her sons in ‘more than a year.’

Britney has previously shared her heartache at having a strained relationship with her beloved sons.

Last year, the singer admitted a ‘part of her had died’ as she had not seen her sons for six months and they didn’t attend her wedding to Sam Asghari.

Kevin, meanwhile, said the ‘boys have decided they are not seeing her right now,’ noting it has been a difficult few months for them since a judge ruled to end her 13-year conservatorship.

At the time it was also claimed that Britney’s marriage to Sam Asghari was in ‘deep trouble’ with the couple having ‘screaming matches’.

Britney and Sam, 29, wed last June in a lavish ceremony but TMZ claimed that Britney has ‘got physical’ with Sam as marital tensions have boiled over.

They also reported they have had frequent ‘screaming matches’, with security having to step in at times, though since then the couple have continued to put on a united front.

Britney has been preparing to release her memoir, The Woman in Me, in November, and has already removed a host of ‘nasty’ content about her mother Lynne and her sister Jamie Lynn after reconciling with her estranged family members.