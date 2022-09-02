Britney Spears’ Sons Open Up About Their Famous Mom and ‘Emotional Trauma’

Britney Spears’ sons have spoken out amid claims from their father Kevin Federline that they haven’t seen their mother for ‘months’.

via: Daily Beast

Britney Spears’s two sons—Preston, 16, and Jayden, 15—have not seen their mother for months, not even on her wedding day to model Sam Asghari. The two have opened up for the first time about their fraught relationship in a new documentary by filmmaker Daphne Barak, and an interview will air on ITV news on Friday.

In the interview, Jayden addresses his mother directly: “I love you a lot. I hope for the best for you. Maybe one day we can sit down like this and talk again.” He explained his decision not to go to her wedding, saying that, with only him and his brother (and not their father) invited, he didn’t “see how that situation would have ended on good terms.”

In a now-deleted Instagram post, Britney responded to her sons’ decision to forego the wedding by accusing them of “being hateful” and “abandoning” her. Jayden said they hope to one day repair their relationship, but they’re still working through a great deal of emotional trauma. “I 100 percent think this can be fixed,” he said. “It’s just going to take a lot of time and effort. I just want her to get better mentally. When she gets better I really want to see her again.” Preston added: Home “is our safe place to process all the emotional trauma we have been through to actually heal. My family is helping me focus on myself and succeed.”

After Britney’s divorce from the boys’ father, Kevin Federline, he gained custody of them in 2007. Under conservatorship in 2008, she acquired shared custody of them, though Kevin had majority custody by 2019.