Britney Spears Responds to Millie Bobby Brown's Pitch to Play Her in a Biopic

Britney Spears has thoughts on ‘Stranger Things’ star Millie Bobby Brown’s idea to play the singer in a future biopic.

Britney says she isn’t ready for a biopic just yet.

“I hear about people wanting to do movies about my life … dude I’m not dead !!! Although it’s pretty f***ing clear they preferred me dead ,” Britney wrote on Instagram, alluding to her parents, Jamie and Lynne Spears.

She continued, “…I guess my family is going to lock their doors now !!! Either way … I just want to say hi and share these fabulous doors ? !!! I did kinda post too much this week … I’m embarrassed !!! I get it … oh well !!! Have a good day ?? !!!”

Oh Britney…