Britney Spears is reportedly getting married this week.

According to reports, Britney is marrying boyfriend Sam Asghari in an intimate ceremony on Thursday.

Her brother, Bryan, is said to have been invited — but her mom, dad, and sister Jamie Lynn weren’t extended an invite.

There aren’t many other details publicly available about the ceremony, but it’s expected to be small.

The verdict is still out on Sam, but Britney deserves some happiness and we wish them both the best.