Britney Spears Praises Justin Timberlake's New Song 'Selfish' Amid iTunes Chart Battle | lovebscott.com

Britney Spears is stanning for ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake while her fans are singing a different tune.

On Friday, Justin released his new single “Selfish” — the first from his new album, ‘Everything I Thought It Was.’

In an act of protest, Britney fans rallied together to support Britney’s 2011 track of the same name and sent her “Selfish” straight to the #1 spot on iTunes.

Britney clearly isn’t here for the drama.

She took to social media to share words of support for Justin’s song “Selfish” — as well as the new song he debuted on ‘Saturday Night Live’ over the weekend.

Captioning a clip from his ‘SNL’ appearance, Britney wrote:

“I wanna apologize for some of the things I wrote about in my book. If I offended any of the people I genuinely care about I am deeply sorry… I also wanted to say I am in love with Justin Timberlake’s new song “Selfish” ? It is soo good and how come every time I see Justin and Jimmy together I laugh so hard ???”

It sounds like Britney’s ready to move on from the drama of the past — which is something we all should probably do.