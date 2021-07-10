Britney Spears' Personal Conservator Slams Jamie Spears

Now that Britney rang the alarm on her conservators, they’re each blaming each other for making Britney’s life miserable.

via Complex:

According to People, Britney’s father Jamie Spears recently submitted court documents expressing his “concern” over his daughter’s personal conservator, Jodi Montgomery—the woman in charge of the pop star’s day-to-day personal care and medical treatment. Jamie, who is Britney’s financial conservator, claimed Montgomery was responsible for his daughter’s “difficulties and suffering,” which she detailed during her bombshell testimony in court last month.

In the filing, Jamie reportedly asked the court to investigate Montgomery’s conservator role, as he believes her actions do “not reflect Ms. Spears’ wishes.” Jamie has led Britney’s conservatorship since its inception 13 years ago and served as her personal conservator until 2019.

Montgomery has since fired back at Jamie with court filings of her own, insisting she has been a “tireless advocate” for Britney and suggested Jamie was the one to blame for Britney’s struggles: “It is ironic that Mr. Spears now wants the conservatorship to ‘reflect her wishes,’ since it is no secret that Ms. Spears has wished her father out of her life for years,” the documents read.

Montgomery told the court that Jamie was in complete control of his daughter’s money and therefore has the authority to approve or deny any requested medical treatment or expenses related to Britney’s health.

“Practically speaking, since everything costs money, no expenditures can happen without going through Mr. Spears and Mr. Spears approving them,” Montgomery’s statement read. “Ms. Montgomery has advocated on Britney’s behalf for any expenditures that Britney has requested as well as for expenditures recommended by Britney’s medical team.”

The attorney also accused Jamie of spending $2 million of Britney’s own money to cover the legal expenses in the conservatorship battle, which Montgomery is seemingly trying to end in Britney’s favor.

“No expenditures can happen without going through Mr. Spears,” the statement continued. “Not every requested expenditure has been approved, leading to some of the concerns raised by Ms. Spears on June 23, 2021. “[Montgomery and Jamie] should be working as a team to ensure that Ms. Spears’ best interests are being met, that she is on a path to recovery and termination of her conservatorship, and that she is living her best life possible. Instead, Mr. Spears has decided it is time to start the finger-pointing and media attacks.”

Britney’s request to remove her father as her conservator was denied last month. Her next court hearing is scheduled for July 14.

#FreeBritney