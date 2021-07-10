Charlottesville Removes Robert E. Lee Statue That Sparked A Deadly Rally [Photos + Video]

The controversial removal of a Charlottesville, Virginia Confederate statue took place in front of a crowd of spectators Saturday (July 10) morning.

via: NPR

The statues will remain on city property until the city council decides what to do with them. Ten groups have expressed interest in the statues, according to a statement from the city.

“Taking down this statue is one small step closer to the goal of helping Charlottesville, Virginia, and America, grapple with the sin of being willing to destroy Black people for economic gain,” Charlottesville Mayor Nikuyah Walker said as the crane neared the Lee monument, the Associated Press reported.

The removals were set in motion by a 2016 petition started by a local high school student. The city council voted to take the statues down early the next year, but that action was delayed by a legal challenge that was ultimately rejected by the Virginia Supreme Court this April.

The statues of Lee and Jackson — and threats to remove them — served as a rallying cry for the far right in the summer of 2017. The tension spilled into violence in the Aug. 12, 2017, Unite the Right Rally as neo-Nazis clashed with counter protestors. One woman, Heather Heyer, was killed when a man drove into a crowd of pedestrians. Dozens of others were injured in that attack and other violence.

Another, taller statue of Lee remains standing in Richmond, Virginia’s capital., awaiting a final judgment in a separate legal challenge. Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has ordered the state-owned statue removed as soon as the case is resolved. Four other Confederate statues that lined the city’s iconic Monument Avenue were taken down last summer amid racial justice protests.

Charlottesville’s statues of Lee and Jackson were erected in the early 1920s with large ceremonies that included Confederate veteran reunions, parades and balls. At one event during the 1921 unveiling of the Jackson statue, children formed a living Confederate flag on the lawn of a school down the road from Vinegar Hill, a prominent Black neighborhood. The Jackson statue was placed on land that had once been another prosperous Black neighborhood.

Their erection coincided with a push across the South to valorize the Confederacy and suppress Black communities, according to Sterling Howell, programs coordinator with the Albemarle Charlottesville Historical Society.

“This was at the height of Jim Crow segregation, at the height of lynchings in American history,” he said. “There was a clear statement that they weren’t welcome.”

Check out videos and pictures from the event below:

The Robert E. Lee statue has been removed from Market Street Park. pic.twitter.com/B1ex7IHp61 — Charlottesville City (@CvilleCityHall) July 10, 2021

Robert E. Lee chose to wage war against America & helped kill 600K soldiers for his twisted vision of advancing slavery of Black people. Today—156 years after his surrender—his statue has been removed from the Charlottesville public square Good riddancepic.twitter.com/ZZHOxEvzZA — Qasim Rashid, Esq. (@QasimRashid) July 10, 2021

the confederacy in retreat pic.twitter.com/McLZgpiX4B — molly conger (@socialistdogmom) July 10, 2021

is this an honor guard for the big green boy? pic.twitter.com/igJgbdLp7b — molly conger (@socialistdogmom) July 10, 2021

The Stonewall Jackson statue has been removed from Court Square Park. pic.twitter.com/5lK399Bx52 — Charlottesville City (@CvilleCityHall) July 10, 2021