Britney Spears’ Legal Team Going After Ex-Business Managers Over Finances

Britney Spears’ new legal team is going after her ex-business managers, claiming they are refusing to hand over documents related to the pop star’s finances.

via The Blast:

According to multiple reports, Britney’s new hired gun — Matthew Rosengart — fired off a legal letter to Tri-Star Sports & Entertainment Group which is run by a woman named Lou Taylor. If you are unfamiliar, Taylor was involved in the day-to-day business management of Spears during a large chunk of her conservatorship.

Obviously, Britney’s lawyer believes something isn’t right and is asking for the company to turn over an assortment of documents including details of running the ‘Toxic’ singer’s life financially and other ways. According to the letter, Rosengart claims he demanded documentation connected to the amount of money charged by the company — paid by Britney — since 2008, but the company hasn’t turned over the information.

“Tri-Star’s ongoing failure to answer this question speaks volumes and leads to the unfortunate and inexorable conclusion that Tri-Star has much to hide,” Rosengart wrote.

Apparently, sources connected to Britney’s new team are questioning the amount of her net worth — which is around $60 million — claiming it should be at least two to three times more. So, they believe the issue could be “misappropriation” by people associated with the conservatorship.

It should be noted, Britney’s legal team is also seeking information regarding the recording devices allegedly placed in Britney’s home including in her private bedroom — and any involvement the company might have had in the situation. At this point, Rosengart believes she is entitled to comb through any documentation that might be related to electronic surveillance.

The management firm responded to the allegations in their own legal documents, saying they had nothing to do with allegations of bugging Britney’s bedroom nor controlling any of her medical treatment. The company filed documents asking the judge in the conservatorship case to not allow Britney’s new lawyers to go back 11 years to get a full accounting of Lou Taylor’s involvement in Britney’s life.

As we said, Rosengart believes the finances were mishandled and wants to look at everything. Well, Tri-Star is claiming they submitted regular accounting to Brintey Spears’ lawyers during the conservatorship, with no objections. Plus, the company claims they have handed over 16,000 files to them for review.

In the filing, a woman named Robin Greenhill submitted a declaration regarding Britney and her working with the pop star, saying, “No one at Tri-Star is aware of any hidden electronic surveillance device placed in Ms. Spears’ bedroom.” Adding, “No one at Tri-Star has ever had any control over Ms. Spears’ medical treatment.”

In the end, Britney and the company parted ways in 2020, and her new team wants to see everything from the past decade to determine if there was any wrongdoing. It appears this may get worse before it gets any better.

Britney is set to appear in front of the judge in the next few weeks, which might be the formal end to her conservatorship.

If Lou Taylor had nothing to hide, she would allow for a full accounting. Something isn’t right.