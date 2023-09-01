Britney Spears Gets a New Snake Tattoo Following Split from Sam Asghari: ‘I’m So Excited’ [Video]

Britney Spears has some fresh new ink.

The singer took to Instagram to show off her new tattoo — a bright red snake.

via Page Six:

“My new snake tattoo, guys. I’m so excited, yeah,” she said in the clip while busting a move in the middle of a kitchen.

Spears — who rocked low-waisted white denim shorts and a floral off-the-shoulder crop top — then showed herself being inked as she silently opened her mouth in pain.

However, she appeared to be “Stronger” than she thought, as she later added, “It doesn’t hurt that bad, actually.”

The mom of two went on to simply caption the video, “?.”

Spears, 41, is no stranger to new ink and has a wide collection of tattoos all over her body.

Aside from her fairy tattoo, she has double crosses below her hips, a lip print on her waist and a vine on her foot.

She even previously got carried away with temporary Henna tattoos that were placed all over her body in 2020.

Aside from her recent ink debut, the “Hold Me Closer” has been more active on social media than usual since her split from husband Sam Asghari.

The pop star showed herself dancing to “Glycerine” by Bush while sporting a thong bikini and white knee-high boots during her vacation to Mexico on Thursday.

And days prior, she posted another dancing video of herself in a busty leopard. Fans, however, weren’t as focused on her moves as much as they were fixated on the massive fake rock she wore on her marriage finger.

The “Gimmie More” singer didn’t hesitate to give the actor, 29, back the 4-carat diamond ring he proposed with in September 2021 — which he reportedly got for free.

Spears and Asghari’s messy divorce comes after the model reportedly accused his ex of cheating and physically abusing him.

See the video below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maria River Red (@britneyspears)