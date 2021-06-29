Britney Spears Files Legal Documents to End Her Conservatorship

Britney Spears’ lawyer has just filed legal paperwork to end her 13-year-long conservatorship.

The documents were filed Tuesday afternoon, nearly a week after Britney’s explosive testimony declaring her conservatorship ‘abusive.’

During her testimony, Britney made clear she does not want a mental evaluation before she’s released from the conservatorship because she doesn’t necessarily trust the doctors and therapists she’s been provided.

She also accused her family of harming her mentally and emotionally, forcing her to work, changing her meds to those that adversely affected her health, stripping her of her privacy and denying her the ability to marry or have a baby.

This is the first step Britney has taken to become a free woman — and we’re wishing her the best.

#FreeBritney