Britney Spears' Fiance Sam Asghari Speaks Out Following the Announcement of Their Pregnancy Loss

Sam Asghari is speaking out after he and fiancee Britney Spears suffered a miscarriage.

On Saturday, the couple announced the loss of their unborn child.

“It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy,” Britney, 40, and Sam, 28, wrote at the time.

On Monday Sam released another statement thanking fans for all their support.

“We have felt your support. We are taking things positively and moving forward with our future,” Sam wrote on his Instagram Story. “It’s hard but we are not alone.”

He added, “Thank you for respecting our privacy. We will be expanding our family soon.”

Our thoughts and prayers are with them both.