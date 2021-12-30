Britney Spears’ Fiancé Sam Asghari Reveals He Auditioned for 'And Just Like That...'

Britney Spears’ fiancé Sam Asghari almost landed another job on HBO Max’s ‘Sex and the City’ revival — ‘And Just Like That…’

via Us Weekly:

The model, 27, revealed on Wednesday, December 29, that he tried out for a part in the show’s “Tragically Hip” episode. “Man I was looking forward to this role for the reboot of Sex and the City, And Just Like That,” he wrote in a message posted to his Instagram Story. “Shout out to the dude that got it! It was a dope role.”

The Iran native seemingly auditioned for the part of Travis, a physical therapist who works with Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker). In the episode, which debuted on Thursday, December 30, Carrie — who is single again after the death of her husband, Mr. Big (Chris Noth) — seems quite intrigued by the handsome Travis.

Though Asghari missed out on And Just Like That, HBO Max subscribers may recognize him from the show Hacks, which debuted in May. In the first episode, the fitness guru played a sexy Santa Claus who appears in a photo shoot with Deborah Vance (Jean Smart).

“It’s only a few seconds, but it’s such a strong few seconds,” Asghari told Varietyof his Hacks role in May. “Working with Jean Smart — I’m flattered to work with such amazing talents that have been around the craft for such a long time. She was so professional. We had a great time.”

The personal trainer and Spears, 40, announced their engagement in Septemberafter nearly five years of dating. The duo met in October 2016 on the set of her “Slumber Party” music video.

Britney is a big SATC fan, so we’re sure she would’ve loved that.