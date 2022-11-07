Britney Spears Detailed Painful ‘Nerve Damage’ She Sustained On The Right Side Of Her Body [Video]

Britney Spears has been enjoying her post-conservatorship freedom for a while now, but it hasn’t been completely painless: She revealed she suffers from nerve damage.

“I’m dancing in time now Victoria … yes … nerve damage on the right side of my body … there’s no cure except God I guess … nerve damage is caused sometimes when you don’t get enough oxygen to your brain … your brain literally shuts down,” she captioned a dancing clip. “Blah blah blah old story … in that place I didn’t breathe when I was there … nerve damage causes parts of your body to go numb.”

“I wake up like 3 times a week in bed and my hands are completely numb … nerves are tiny and it feels like pins and needles from the right side of my body it shoots up to my neck and the part that hurts the worst is my temple on my head … it stings and it’s scary … the last 3 years since I got out of that place I’ve been in a mild unconscious state … I couldn’t face it (sic).”

The 40-year-old pop star said dancing is like her medication because it allows her to breathe. She continued, “It was like it was too scary to be here … although my instagram has been not up to par to most … hey hey hey it gave me existence and got me here.”

“It’s funny though when I dance I don’t feel the pain … it’s like my mind literally goes to a place of my inner child. And although I don’t move like I use to … I truly believe my faith in it gave me strength … by the grace of God I finally found a medication where I actually feel oxygen going to my brain and through my neck … my eyes are more open now and I can hold my head up correctly.”

“I’ve done a good job trying to pull it off. Either way I’m getting a lot better, I can breathe … I feel smarter because well, Jesus I can breathe now … either way, I’m breathing now and I can dance in time, Victoria … I send all my love to every single one of you … this is me this morning … I’m gonna vacuum now (sic)!!!”

In the comments section, fans are voicing their concerns for the “Toxic” hitmaker, with many confused by the car seat in the background, with one writing, “Is that a baby carrier this is rough.”

Earlier this year, Britney and her husband Sam Asghari suffered a devastating miscarriage. The year before, she was freed from a lengthy conservatorship that gave her father Jamie Spears control over her financial, healthcare and professional decisions.