Britney Spears Deleted Bikini Dancing Video Over ‘Mean’ Comments as She Declares Food is ‘Better Than Sex’

Britney Spears says she scrubbed a video of herself dancing from her social media page after getting a ton of negative responses.

The 43-year-old singer took to Instagram on Friday to share an Instagram gallery of random photos and videos along with a lengthy caption about why she deleted the clip which ended with a declaration that food is ‘better than sex.’

She explained: ‘Another excursion but this time a smaller boat !!! Honestly, I like the smaller one way better. I took the video of myself dancing down because so many people said so many mean things… if they only knew how severe my sadness is.

‘It is a f***ing miracle from God that I played and danced, period. It is insane!!! I didn’t think I was gonna go at all I was that sad… but immediately I saw the ocean, the small little hotel that looks like an apartment, and the breakfast table inside the pool !!!’

Though many of the images posted in the gallery were memes there were two interesting photos of spears including on of her nude sunbathing on the beach and a selfie of just her chest in a black bra.

She continued: ‘I’m such a strange cookie I guess most artists are a little weird, but I immediately got busy and played with dark music and Winehouse with black lace and red bottoms !!! I forgot I did any of that and when I got home last night and was like WTF !!!

‘I took all my work down then of course I looked through my phone and was like Damn, there’s so much I haven’t even shown but it saddens me people say mean things about me. I’m so damn sick of people saying they are concerned and if you don’t like the way I move, f*** off and don’t watch it !!!’

Britney went on to reveal that she had been fasting for a week before going into vivid detail about her passion for food.

She wrote: ‘After my week of fasting, I sat down to finally have my bacon cheeseburger with a bun that’s so high it looked like a pie and right when I cut it in half right down the middle I saw the white Swiss cheese and my mouth watered. And then when the bacon, which is never chewy always crispy, hits my tongue and the meat !!!

‘Food gives me a high, like feeling 6 years old because food is god, especially if you fast like me. It’s honestly better than sex [three flushed face emojis, three knife, and three rose emojis] !!!’

