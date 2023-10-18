Britney Spears Claims Justin Timberlake Cheated on Her With ‘Another Celebrity’ in Memoir: Report

Britney Spears took most of the blame for years after she and Justin Timberlake split due to speculation she cheated.

via: Page Six

Spears reportedly claims Justin Timberlake cheated on her with “another celebrity” during their relationship in her “The Woman in Me” memoir, according to TMZ.

The outlet reported Wednesday that the “Toxic” singer does not name the other woman in her book since the star “now has a family [Spears] doesn’t want to embarrass.”

The former couple dated from 1999 to 2002, with Timberlake’s post-breakup “Cry Me a River” music video leading many to believe that Spears, 41, was unfaithful during their time together.

The *NSYNC member, 42, never directly accused his ex of any indiscretions, and she has yet to speak out — seemingly until now.

Timberlake’s rep has yet to respond to Page Six’s request for comment.

Although the Princess of Pop’s memoir doesn’t hit shelves until Oct. 24, People published excerpts Tuesday about the “Crossroads” star’s decision to shave her head, alleged fat-shaming from dad Jamie Spears, and more.

In addition, Britney revealed she had an abortion while dating Timberlake in late 2000, claiming in candid passages that he “definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy” and “didn’t want to be a father.”