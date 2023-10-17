Mary Cosby Learns Her Son Robert Jr. Was Secretly Married for a Year: 'Lord Have Mercy'

‘Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ star Mary Cosby learned on Tuesday night’s episode that her son, Robert Jr., has been married for a year.

On Tuesday’s episode of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, the 50-year-old friend of the franchise caught up with her son Robert, 20, and confronted him about his “marital status” after hearing rumors about his relationship.

As the mother and son sat down with cups of coffee, Mary asked, “Why am I hearing rumors that you’re married? So if I’m hearing it from people, I want to hear it from you.”

Robert grew a sly smile on his face as she demanded to know if the rumors were true. He sat in silence and claimed, “I don’t know” as his mother continued to prod him for answers.

Only when Mary pleaded with the “lord” to “let it be no,” did the budding real estate agent confess, “I mean, kinda, yeah.”

“Like I went to the courthouse,” he admitted, while her eyes popped out of her head and she prayed, “Lord have mercy.”

Mary, hurt by the lack of involvement in her only son’s nuptials, asked why he chose to go behind her back. He explained that he and his wife kept the news “low-key” and that the pair have been married for “almost like, a year.”

“They both live in my house,” Mary told the cameras. “But I don’t see them much. We kinda have our own wings. And one day like, they were getting dressed. He was rushing to go do something and he was dressed up nice and she was dressed up nice. But they were running full blown — running like with all their might, but I didn’t know they were going to go get married.”

The reality star expressed her disappointment to her son, noting how he was her “only son” and she didn’t “have anyone else” as she held her hands to her chest.

“I just have you. I’m going to cry,” Mary said, as she grew emotional while Robert assured her with a smile as he sprawled on the couch. “I’m still here.”

“Don’t be afraid to tell me anything,” she added through tears as he moved to give her a hug.

When she asked her son if he believed he made the right decision, he responded with a simple “yeah” though she remained unconvinced.

“He’s not ready for marriage,” the Bravolebrity said in a confessional interview. “He has no idea that he has to man up. Like he’s going to be the sole provider, I mean I’m not going to be providing for him and her.”

Later in the episode, Mary met up with Meredith Marks to fill her in on the drama in her household, and briefly shared how she felt forlorn about being kept out of Robert’s secret marriage.

“Everybody knows he’s married and I don’t. Like I should know that, you know?” she said, before requesting to “change the subject.”

Mary returned for season four of the Bravo show as a friend of the franchise after exiting the series ahead of its third season. In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE in September, Meredith, 51, shared how “great” it was to have her back on-screen.

“I was really excited to have Mary back because I think she brings a very unusual humor to the show,” she gushed. “I also like that she’s pretty direct and doesn’t really hold her opinions back, so I thought it was great to have her back.”

