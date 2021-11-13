Britney Spears Called the Day Her Conservatorship Ended 'The Best Day of Her Life': Source

Britney Spears was overjoyed to hear that her 13-year-long conservatorship had come to an end.

via People:

A source tells PEOPLE that the 39-year-old pop star called it “the best day of her life” after Judge Brenda Penny announced the termination of her personal and estate conservatorship on Friday.

“She was crying and laughing at the same time,” the source explained. “It was hard for her to understand that it’s over after so many years.”

The insider added, “She is so grateful for everyone that has helped her.”

Spears celebrated the news on both Instagram and Twitter: “Good God I love my fans so much it’s crazy !!! I think I’m gonna cry the rest of the day !!!!” she wrote. “Best day ever … praise the Lord … can I get an Amen ???? #FreedBritney.”

The singer also shared a video of fans celebrating the announcement on the street in front of the courthouse on her Instagram page.

Spears’ attorney Mathew Rosengart described it as a “monumental day” for the “Stronger” singer in a statement to reporters that had gathered outside the courthouse following the judge’s ruling.

“What’s next for Britney is up to one person — and this is the first time we can say this in a decade. It’s up to Britney,” he said. “Britney, as of today, is a free woman.”

Spears’ temporary conservator John Zabel will maintain “administrative powers” in her trust and estate.

The singer’s former personal conservator Jodi Montgomery will “be there for anything she needs” as well, Montgomery’s attorney Lauriann Wright said on Friday.

“Ms. Montgomery is happy to continue working for Ms. Spears and assisting Ms. Spears in her freedom, independence, growth, wellness, and happiness outside of the conservatorship,” the statement read.

While addressing the court at the start of the hearing, Rosengart said, “The time has come today to end the conservatorship. Mr. Spears in prior counsel in a 180-degree reversal was insisting upon termination on that day. Our position was that termination was appropriate. But we wanted to put into place a safety net, both on the financial side and on the personal side, and true [to] our word papers were submitted to the court by Ms. Wright on behalf of Miss Montgomery in terms of termination care plan.”

He added that papers were filed on the estate side as well and that an “orderly transfer of power” was in the works.

Congrats, Britney!