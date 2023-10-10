Britney Spears Busted For Driving With No License Or Insurance

Britney Spears is in trouble with the law for driving yet again.

According to court documents, obtained by The Blast, the incident occurred on September 10, 2023, just a month after her estranged husband Sam Asghari filed for divorce.

While it is unknown why she was initially pulled over, law enforcement claim that she did not have a ‘valid license in her possession’ and failed ‘to provide a peace officer evidence of financial responsibility.’

The mother-of-two, 41, was cited a $1,140 fine and ‘must pay up by October 24, 2023, which is also the date of her court appearance.’

Coincidentally, the court date is also the same date her memoir, The Woman In Me, is scheduled to hit bookstores.

She will not have to be physically present in court that day, but will need her attorney to ‘bring proof’ that her driver’s license is valid and that she has insurance.

Last year, the Grammy winner was caught driving at an ‘unsafe speed for prevailing conditions’ and ticketed for the offense on March 10, 2022.

The citation came months after Spears was advised by doctors to be careful behind the wheel as she reentered the world from a conservatorship which prevented her from driving for 13 years.

At the time a source told People: ‘Britney is very happy the conservatorship is now allowing her to drive.’

‘She is ecstatic and beyond grateful for all the help she is receiving right now,’ the insider added.

In years past Spears has struggled on the road.

In 2006, prior to her conservatorship, she caused controversy when photographed driving with then-five-month-old son Sean Preston in her lap.