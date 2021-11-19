Britney Spears Blasts Christina Aguilera for Silence on Conservatorship [Photo + Video]

It’s the early 2000s all over again.

Britney Spears is upset with Christina Aguilera and took to Instagram on Friday to call Christina out on her silence.

via Page Six:

“I love and adore everyone who supported me … but refusing to speak when you know the truth, is equivalent to a lie!!!” Spears wrote over a clip of Aguilera being interviewed at Thursday’s Latin Grammy Awards, where the “Genie in a Bottle” singer performed.

“13 years being in a corrupt abusive system yet why is such a hard topic for people to talk about???” she continued.

“I’m the one who went through it!!! All the supporters who spoke up and supported me thank you … Yes I do matter!”

Aguilera, 40, was asked by red carpet reporters if she “had any communication” with Spears in light of the 39-year-old “I’m A Slave 4 U” singer’s recent emancipation from her conservatorship.

But the singer’s rep, Brett Ruttenberg, present on the carpet with her, cut off the reporter with a cheery, “No, I’m sorry, we’re not doing that tonight, thank you though, bye!”

Concurrently, a visibly waffling Aguilera said, “I can’t,” before adding, “but I’m happy for her!”

Ruttenberg didn’t comment when we reached him for comment Friday night.

Aguilera has previously come out in support of Spears’ efforts to free herself from the nearly 14-year conservatorship that controlled virtually her entire life.

“It is unacceptable that any woman, or human, wanting to be in control of their own destiny might not be allowed to live life as they wish,” she said in a statement in June.

Spears’ legal efforts ultimately concluded in the conservatorship being lifted on Nov. 12. Since then, she’s become increasingly vocal in condemning those she deemed complicit in the arrangement, saying her family “should be in jail” for their roles.

The singer had far kinder words for Lady Gaga on Instagram Friday, though, posting a clip of the singer citing Spears as an “inspiration” and saying she “authored her freedom” in a red-carpet interview for Gaga’s new film, “House of Gucci.”

“Thank you @LadyGaga for genuinely taking your time to say something so kind,” Spears wrote. “You made me cry!!! Love you!!!”

See Britney’s stories below.

Britney Spears calls out Christina Aguilera for walking away from a question about her conservatorship ending. pic.twitter.com/Lib6FcE4iC — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 20, 2021

Lady Gaga responds to Britney Spears thanking her for speaking in support of her during an interview: “I prayed for the legal system to treat you like a person. You’ve now changed the course for women in this industry forever.” pic.twitter.com/hxPjd0yxSw — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 20, 2021