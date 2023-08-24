Britney Spears Is Apparently Paying $10k Per Month For Her Estranged Husband Sam Asghari’s Apartment

Sam Asghari packed up his belongings and left Britney Spears, but that doesn’t mean he has to foot his own bill for his new living quarters.

via: Buzzfeed

Last week, Asghari filed for divorce from Spears.

The pair tied the knot last June, not long after the termination of Britney’s 13-year conservatorship, which allegedly banned her from marrying Sam or having kids with him.

A day after filing for divorce in court, Sam wrote on his Instagram story, “After 6 years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together. We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always. Shit happens.”

Not long after, Britney herself spoke out on Instagram, admitting that she was “a little shocked” by the split.

It was later revealed that Sam and Britney had legally separated on July 28, 2023 — weeks before he filed for divorce, on Aug. 16 — and that he’s seeking spousal support.

Their court documents, which were obtained by BuzzFeed, showed that Sam had also requested that she cover his legal fees, despite the fact that he was the one who filed for divorce.

Shortly after the documents were filed, sources close to the pair alleged that their prenuptial agreement will prevent Sam from getting anything from Britney, including spousal support.

But now, TMZ have alleged that Britney is covering the fees of Sam’s new apartment after he moved out of her Thousand Oaks home.

According to the outlet, who heard from insiders connected to the estranged couple, Britney is paying $10,000 a month for Sam’s apartment, which is apparently based in an incredibly high-end Los Angeles complex.

The sources went on to allege that Britney’s team felt it was “wise” to cover Sam’s fees.