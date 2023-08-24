Kevin Hart Explains Why He Ended Up in a Wheelchair After a Friendly Foot Race With Former NFL Player [Video]

Kevin Hart has called himself the “dumbest man alive” after he tore his muscles and landed in a wheelchair following a race with a former NFL star.

via: People

The comedian shared with his Instagram followers on Wednesday that a 40-yard dash against Stevan Ridley led to his injury.

“44 and sitting my ass down!!!!! I got to be the dumbest man alive!!!!! What the f— am I doing???? I blew my s—….I’m done. FML,” Hart wrote in the caption to his 178 million followers before launching into a clip explaining how he ended up temporarily unable to walk.

“I’m in a wheelchair. Why? Well, because I tried to jump out there and do some young stuff,” Hart said.

Hart explained how the accident occurred following a friendly competition with the former NFL running back, 34.

“This debate was based off who’s faster. Those that know me know, I’m pretty fast,” Hart said. “Stevan said, ‘Kevin, ain’t no way you’re gonna beat me.’ Stevan is an ex-NFL running back [who] played for the New England Patriots. Very good guy.”

Hart said the subsequent 40-yard dash resulted in him blowing “all my s—” and that he now “can’t walk,” albeit temporarily.

However, Hart believes the resulting injuries were entirely due to his advancing age.

“To all my men and women out there that are 40 years old and above. It’s not a game, respect that age,” Hart said in the clip, before continuing, “Respect that age, or that age will make you respect it. I was just forced to respect it. This is just a public service announcement because I know people may see me out. And I don’t want you to be alarmed, but I’m in a wheelchair.”

The father of four then held the camera up high to show viewers a fuller vision of the wheelchair, explaining that the injuries he is presently dealing with are a torn lower abdomen and tears to his hip abductors.

“I don’t know what that is but I tore them, I tore those, too. I can’t walk,” Hart said of his painful injuries, referring to the hip abductors, which support the pelvis and hip joint while controlling the pelvis.

Appearing to admonish himself, Hart then addressed the camera in a self-referencing tone.

“Tell you what you just lost, son. You just lost every opportunity of me going to racing you anytime soon. It’s over,” he said, adding, “What are we competing for at this age? What am I doing? Why did I even race? Stupidest s— ever, now I can’t walk.”

Hart said he’s likely to spend weeks in the wheelchair, “You know I’m out, I got about six to eight.”