Breaking: Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst Dead at 30 from Apparent Suicide

Sad news, love muffins.

Cheslie Kryst, winner of the 2019 Miss USA crown, is dead from apparent suicide.

She was 30 years old.

According to reports, she jumped from her high-rise apartment building in New York City.

Officers and paramedics responded to the 911 call early Sunday morning. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police are still investigating, but they believe Cheslie — who lived on the 9th floor — jumped from high up in the building.

She was last seen on a 29th-floor terrace of the building, according to the NY Post.

Just a few hours before she died, Cheslie posted a picture of herself on Instagram with the caption, “May this day bring you rest and peace.”

RIP.