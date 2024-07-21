Breaking: Joe Biden Drops Out of Presidential Race, Won't Seek Reelection | www.lovebscott.com

Joe Biden won’t be running for a second term.

The President of the United States has officially announced he’s dropping out of the race against Donald Trump.

In a letter addressed to the American people, he explains his decision.

“I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term,” he writes.

You can read the letter in full below.

Story developing…