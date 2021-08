Sad news, love muffins.

For those planning on attending BravoCon, we regret to inform you that the event has been postponed to next year.

In a statement, Bravo says:

“Out of an abundance of caution, we are postponing BravoCon 2021 until next year. We are just as disappointed as our loyal fans to have to cancel this year’s event, but health and safety are our top priorities. We look forward to celebrating BravoCon 2022 together.”

We look forward to celebrating BravoCon 2022 as well!