BravoCon is Back and Headed to Las Vegas -- Nov 3-5, 2023

BravoCon is coming back for another year — but this time it’s moving from New York to Las Vegas.

For 2023, the convention will take place Nov. 3-5.

As per the press release:

Caesars Forum will serve as the epicenter for the ultra-exclusive weekend, promising more VIP experiences and behind-the-scenes access to the best of all things Bravo. “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” will also bring the Clubhouse to life under the neon lights where audiences can savor every drop of tea spilled in Sin City.

“BravoCon is about celebrating our Bravoholics, whose impassioned commitment and loyalty continue to raise the bar on what it means to be a fan,” said Ellen Stone, EVP, Consumer Engagement & Brand Strategy, NBCUniversal. “In fact, their invaluable insight and devoted engagement drives us to come back stronger and smarter. You can bet this will be the best BravoCon yet.”

If you’re interested in staying where all the action is during BravoCon weekend with exclusive perks and surprises, the best places to stay are Caesars Palace, Harrah’s and The Linq — BravoCon’s official hotel partners.

To book and receive the best available rates, discounted resort fees and more, visit https://book.passkey.com/go/SCBRV3 or call (888) 458-8471 and mention the group name “BravoCon 2023.”