Bravo Has Reportedly ‘Lost Interest’ in ‘RHONY: Legacy’ as Contract Negotiations Stall Over Money

The ‘Real Housewives of New York City: Legacy’ show may not actually materialize after all.

via Page Six:

We’re told Bravo has “hit pause” on contract negotiations — with sources close to the cast telling us the network is low-balling them, while production insiders huff that the talent think “they should make what the cast of ‘Friends’ made in their heyday.”

Meanwhile, we’re told that the network appears to have “lost interest in pursuing the ‘Legacy’ edition” amid the deadlock.

Last year execs announced a massive overhaul of the show, which is the second longest-running of the “Housewives” series, essentially by splitting it in two.

The networks said it would revamp the main “Real Housewives of New York City” show with a completely new, racially diverse cast, while launching a second show, known as “Legacy,” which would star fan-favorites from previous seasons.

Page Six reported in November that the shortlist for the “Legacy” cast included Kelly Bensimon, Luann de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan, Jill Zarin and Dorinda Medley. We later reported that the network was also courting Tinsley Mortimer, but sources say she never seriously considered coming back to the city from Palm Beach, Fla., for the show.

Meanwhile, veteran cast member Ramona Singer told us she was bowing out the show, even before casting began in earnest.

Now sources say that contract talks have broken down and Bravo has “hit pause” on the “Legacy” show altogether.

There’s two big sticking points, we’re told — the money the network is offering the talent per episode, and the number of episodes it’s willing to guarantee each cast member per season.

Typically main cast members are guaranteed somewhere around 12 episodes per seasons, which usually run about 24 or so episodes. But insiders say that Bravo’s only willing to promise around four episodes to each cast member for the first season of “Legacy.”

“It’s not worth it,” sniffed a source close to the cast, adding, “And it’s insulting. These are the women that have made the show a hit in the first place. They don’t deserve to be nickel-and-dimed.”

Meanwhile, a source close to production said, “They are generous offers but a few of the women now believe they should make what the cast of ‘Friends’ made in their heyday.” (Jennifer Aniston et al were famously the first cast members to be paid $1million per episode.)

“The network seems to have just lost interest in pursuing the ‘Legacy’ edition at this point,” said a production source, “It seems producers are more focused on the ‘RHONY’ reboot which we are hearing is fun, funny and aspirational.”

It didn’t seem to us like the network was that serious about the reboot in the first place.