Brandy Announces Upcoming Christmas Album

R&B legend and actress Brandy Norwood is reportedly working on her first Christmas album titled “A Brandy Christmas.”

via: Vibe

A&R executive Jaha Johnson took to his Instagram Story on Wednesday (Sept. 13) to reveal the singer’s next work. “One of my favorite things to do is sequence the album. Christmas will never be the same,” Johnson captioned the Story, featuring her manager, Ryan Ramsey. The Story also hints at a possible title for the festive project — A Brandy Christmas.

Further examination of the whiteboard in the clip also gives an idea of how many songs could be included on the LP. Ramsey could be seen sticking 11 titles to the board as he attempted to place them in order.

Fans could also see some of the potential tracks’ titles from the holiday album. The intro appears to be called “Feels Different,” while the second track is titled “Celebrate My Baby.” Brandy’s interpretation of “The Christmas Song” also could be heard playing in the background.

While a date for the Christmas album wasn’t given, it could coincide with Brandy’s next film. In March 2022, Brandy revealed she is set to star in Netflix’s original film, Best. Christmas. Ever.

Brandy is finally dropping a Christmas album. OMGGG!!! ????? pic.twitter.com/0LMVRyEUcx — ??? (@writtenbytruth) September 14, 2023

The “Vocal Bible” took to her Instagram to disclose her next acting gig. “Get ready for the Best Christmas Ever. I’m so excited to join this phenomenal cast for this special holiday film coming soon to @netflix,” Brandy typed.

The Mary Lambert-directed comedy will have the singer play Jackie, a woman with a seemingly perfect life that she boasts about in an annual holiday newsletter. However, when a “twist of fate” surprisingly reconnects Jackie with her old college friend, Charlotte (Heather Graham), right before Christmas, Charlotte’s determined to prove Jackie’s life isn’t as spectacular as she makes it seem. Yet, when her attempts to expose Jackie do more harm than good, Christmas is nearly ruined and it’s up to the duo to right the wrongs.

Best. Christmas. Ever. is set to release on Netflix on Nov. 16, 2023.