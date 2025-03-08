Brandi Glanville Says Face Has ‘Literally Melted Away,’ Disfigurement is ‘Worse Than Ever’: ‘I’m F–king Miserable’

BY: Walker Published 33 minutes ago

Brandi Glanville is sharing a health update as she waits for answers about what’s causing her facial disfigurement.

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum, 52, got candid about her ongoing health issues via social media, telling fans that her face has “literally melted away” as she continues treatments for her facial disfigurement.

“I’ve been faking it, I’m f–king miserable,” she wrote via X Thursday. “My best friend’s been in the ICU for 2 weeks & isn’t getting better. My face is worse than ever. It’s literally melted away.”

She continued, “When drs at cedars put me on IV antibiotics & fungal medication I was getting better. I looked normal but I couldn’t afford to stay on them.

“I was forced to see drs outside my insurance because the drs at Kaiser had no clue. I need my life to change. That is my real life health update.”

Reps for Glanville did not immediately respond to Page Six’s requests for further comment.

The reality TV star, who has been battling an apparent facial parasite, recently found assistance from celebrity plastic surgeon Dr. Terry Dubrow, who conducted four biopsies in an attempt to get a better understanding of her condition.

On her Instagram, Glanville updated one of her followers earlier this week with the results from the procedure, saying that doctors found “no cancer.”

She added, however, that “the cultures take six weeks to grow so no news yet but.”

Just last month, Glanville shared a video of herself using a lymphatic drainage machine, which vibrates in order to help relieve pain, stimulate fluid movement and prevent diseases from worsening.

Glanville, who has admitted to spending over $70,000 in her search to find the underlying cause of her facial disfigurement, opened up about her health journey with Page Six in December 2024.

The Bravolebrity told us at the time that she started taking her prescribed antibiotics once again after she noticed her face was beginning to “sink in.”

“I prefer [my face] when it’s a little swollen, to be honest,” she explained.

“When it’s only swollen on one side, it’s not great. But the sinking in thing is killing me slowly, because I just feel like I look like a crackhead.”

Glanville candidly added that she wants an answer to her problems “so desperately” at this point.

“You could do anything you want to me, and I’d be OK with it,” she said. “I’ve had days of looking normal, not weeks. I wish. But it comes and goes.”

