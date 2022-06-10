Brandi Glanville is Pitching a Dating Show with ‘RHUGT’ Co-Star Phaedra Parks

Looks like Brandi Glanville and Phaedra Parks really got along while filming, ‘Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.’ So much so the two are looking to make more television magic together.

via: Page Six

The former Bravo star revealed that she is pitching a dating show with Phaedra Parks, her castmate from Peacock’s “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Ex-Wives Club.”

“I want to do a show with Phaedra Parks. We just recently worked together, and we’ve decided we’re going to pitch a show about finding love for both of us because we’re both single mothers of two sons,” the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum said on Thursday’s episode of the “Reality Life with Kate Casey” podcast.

“And that’s what we’re working on right now.”

Glanville, 49, added that she and her “Real Housewives of Atlanta” counterpart, 48 — who each departed their respective franchises years ago — are actively “writing pitches” for their potential series.

The “Brandi Glanville Unfiltered” podcast host’s last public relationship was with Donald “DJ” Friese, whom she split from in 2018.

Prior to her romance with Friese, Glanville’s love life had been heavily covered in the media due to ex-husband Eddie Cibrian’s extramarital affair with “Northern Lights” co-star LeAnn Rimes.

The actor first hooked up with Rimes in 2009 during the last leg of his decade-long marriage to Glanville. At the time, the country singer was still wed to dancer Dean Sheremet.

After Rimes legally dissolved her marriage to Sheremet, 41, in 2010, she tied the knot with Cibrian in 2011 — the same year Glanville made her “RHOBH” debut.

Meanwhile, Glanville’s pal Parks — who shares sons Ayden, 12, and Dylan, 9, with ex-husband Apollo Nida — told Page Six last fall that she was indeed “looking for love” again.

“I’m dating and having a wonderful time,” said the TV personality, who broke up with actor Medina Islam in 2021. (She finalized her divorce from Nida, 42, in 2017).

“People often ask me if I want to be remarried. I’m looking for love but I’m not sure that I want to be married again because I like dating,” she continued. “I like having fun, I like laughing, I like lavish gifts!”

Describing her “dream man,” Parks said that he is “very confident in himself, can support me and really be able to handle his own under any circumstance.”

Until Glanville and Parks set out to find suitors together, fans can catch them grow closer on the upcoming season of “RHUGT,” also starring fellow ex-“Housewives” Dorinda Medley and Jill Zarin of “New York City,” Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge of “Orange County,” Taylor Armstrong of “Beverly Hills” and Eva Marcille of “Atlanta.”

Glanville teased what to expect on the show during her chat with Kate Casey — namely, her spontaneous decision to get “high” with Marcille, 37, and unexpected conflict with Armstrong, 51.

“I was getting high with Eva, because I’m not like a big pot smoker. But we were smoking some pot. And we were laughing, like, I was giggling. I was high when Taylor was yelling at me. I was like, ‘What is happening right now?’ It was just fun to let loose. And I didn’t care, like, that there were cameras there. I was like, Let’s do edibles. Let’s do this. I was on vacation.”

Despite any fights that occurred, Glanville believes that the cast walked away from the experience with stronger bonds.

“We all love each other,” she said, though Medley, 57, is currently waging war with Gunvalson, 60, on social media.

“It was, you know, a different experience,” Glanville noted. “But it was fun at the end of it.”

“The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Ex-Wives Club” begins streaming Thursday, June 23, on Peacock.